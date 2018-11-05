Young achiever's advice for high school peers

UNTIL two years ago, Ipswich State High School senior school dux Lilian Prochon had never set foot inside a school.

The 17-year-old was home- schooled until Year 10 then she transitioned to high school with a clear goal in mind: to meet the qualifications for an academic scholarship.

"I was aiming to get a very high achievement ranking in every subject and I exceeded that in a few subjects," she said.

"I was home schooled until mid-grade 10 and in those early primary school years my mum was teaching us so we were quite free to choose what we were learning.

"At first school was a big shock with 1600 students and new faces so I was a bit overwhelmed for the first few weeks.

"I was really surprised to learn the different approaches to learning that other students had.

Ipswich State High School dux Lilian Prochon with parents Linda and Edward Prochon Cordell Richardson

"I had so much opportunity for character growth and I encountered so many different world views and different people.

"The most important thing at the beginning of Year 12 is to have a really solid goal in mind."

Lilian plans to take a gap year in 2019 before enrolling in agribusiness at the University of Queensland at Gatton.