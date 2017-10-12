24°
'You'll find a way, we're behind you': Student needs answers

THERE'S so much pressure placed on our school kids to achieve great things.

We see it each time there's a standardised test such as the QCS or NAPLAN. For our students nearing their end of their secondary education journey, it's even worse as they navigate their way into adulthood.

So you can only imagine the distress experienced by the young man at the heart of our front page story today.

He had already come through traumatic experiences to find himself on a path to university before the heartbreaking revelation his marks were not as they seemed and he would face a barrier to the next part of his education.

It's only right that his family and the community should want some clarity around exactly how this happened and what has been done to ensure it won't happen again.

David Yohan is not happy with Bundamba Secondary College. Rob Williams

But I also have a strong message for that young man. You have already shown your amazing capacity to succeed in life and this setback is just that - a setback.

To suffer tragedy, move to a new country, learn a new language and focus on your education is an amazing feat in itself. It's one I am in awe of.

Don't let this experience steer you from your course. You'll find a way and we're all behind you.

