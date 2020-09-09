‘You’ll be lucky to live through it’: Prisoner’s threat

A PRISONER charged with making abusive and threatening phone calls to his defacto later claimed he did it out of love.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the man made nearly two dozen calls in a single day, with threats including: "Your'e going to get it c**t if you f***ing hang up."

Appearing from jail via video-link the 34-year old father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to using a jail telephone service to menace and harass in August; and contravening a domestic violence protection order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O'Shea said protection orders had previously been taken out by both parties against each other.

While a prisoner at Wolston Corrections Centre at Wacol, the man made 23 phone calls to the woman on August 25.

Snr Const. O'Shea detailed his verbal abuse included threats to kill the woman when she came to pick him up upon his release.

The court heard the calls began at 8.15am when the clearly agitated man told her "your'e going to get it c**t if you f***ing hang up."

Snr Const. O'Shea said the man also threatened to tie the woman up, calling her a f***ing stupid c**t.

He also threatened to: "Ram my fist down your f**ing neck".

In another call he said that when she came to the jail to pick him up: "I will wring your neck in the car park".

In further calls he referred to his defacto as a "little dog", saying he will, "punch her up" when he gets out of jail, and "come out blazing and bust your face up, you'll be lucky to live through it".

After listening to recordings of his phone calls, the defendant told Magistrate Andy Cridland he did not mean what he had said.

He mentioned that the victim was in the courtroom during his sentence.

"Me and **** we have not had any physical contact since March when COVID kicked in," he said.

"In our phone calls we just run out of things to say.

"We just start. We do love each other.

"I know it's not healthy.

"It's just that when separated over the phone we just bump heads.

"I've reached out to do counselling about us, but in here you can only do so much.

"We will attend couple's counselling. I'm looking forward to that and to do domestic violence programs.

"After saying all that I am sorry. We do love each other.

"We do argue, speak rubbish but don't mean it.

"I want to go home. I want things to work.

"I'm done with jail."

The court heard the man had spent the past 10 months in jail.

Mr Cridland said the offending was at the high end and a jail term was the only appropriate sentence.

The man was sentenced to three months jail on each offence, to be served concurrently.

He will be eligible to begin making his application for parole from Friday, September 11.