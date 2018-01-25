'Sadistic' thug struck pregnant wife's stomach with hammer

A JUDGE has sentenced a "brutal and sadistic" domestic violence thug to at least five years behind bars for subjecting his former partner to brutal physical and psychological terror.

Peter Mark Wright bashed the 25-year-old mother of two in the stomach with a hammer while she was pregnant and in another assault he drove to secluded bushland where tied her to a tree before disfiguring her with caustic soda as he yelled abuse including 'You're f---ed c---'.

The 36-year-old also broke the woman's jaw and held the victim captive at a remote farmhouse where he assaulted and abused her until a police officer turned up, Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina told Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard other assaults included trying to set the victim on fire and using a machete to cut her head. He also tried to hack her feet off with the weapon and he called her things like a "putrid waste of time".

A jury convicted the Ipswich-born father of eight on 12 charges including abduction, torture, grievous bodily harm, assault and acts intended to disfigure committed over almost four years.

Judge Terry Martin sentenced Wright to nine years jail. With 825 days already served, he will be eligible to apply for parole in about five years.

Ms Cupina described the attacks as "protracted physical and psychological assaults" and she said the victim suffered "fear, intimidation and isolation".

"She may never recover from what she has had to endure," Ms Cupina said.

Judge Martin dismissed Wright's attempts to reduce his culpability for the assaults, saying the accused had lied to police, the trial jury and the court about his behaviour.

Judge Martin said he even told lies to a psychiatrist who was charged with determining whether or not the heavy ice user was suffering "methamphetamine-induced" psychosis during the attacks.

Judge Martin noted that Wright did "see himself as a violent man".

"You showed no remorse throughout the trial," Judge Martin said.

"And on your instructions the victim was subjected to gruelling cross-examination.

"You told the psychiatrist that you were feeling devastated after hearing what transpired when you first became aware of the allegations and the evidence against you.

"That is all untrue - you knew of the evidence, you gave detailed instructions (to your lawyer) about it and there were police statements and a committal hearing.

"I can see no evidence of genuine remorse in this case."

Judge Martin said the victim would experience lifelong trauma from the violence.

"Your conduct was brutal and sadistic," he told Wright.

"She suffers emotional problems and still bears the physical scars."

During the trial, Wright's victim told the jury one of the most terrifying assaults involved him trying to set her on fire.

"He was yelling 'I'll light you up, I'll f---ing light you up'," the woman said.

"I just ran - I dropped everything and ran."

The woman sought refuge with a neighbour but he was "three steps" behind and when he caught up he allegedly choked her, repeatedly headbutted her and tried to stab her with a knife.

The neighbour helped hold him back as she went, fully clothed, into the shower to wash the petrol off.

"I was scared, I was in pain, my head was sore, my ribs were sore, my skin was on fire from the petrol," she told the court.

The court also heard the man allegedly pinned the woman in their car before he smashed her ribs with a hammer.

She was eight months pregnant.

"He said 'You're not going anywhere'," the woman testified.

"I was squished up against the door and he had a clear shot of my ribcage.

"He hit me at least twice - it was two very hard hits.

"I couldn't lift my arm for nine weeks (afterwards) and when I inhaled it was like something was pinching inside my ribcage."

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). - NewsRegional