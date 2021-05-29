Lauren Brant has opened up about the trauma of watching her sister-in-law, Sandra Brant, slowly succumb to terminal cancer in a loss she still struggles to accept.

Speaking candidly to News Corp, the Gold Coast-based former Hi 5 star said she broke down in the month after Sandra died on March 4, aged 41, just nine months after being given a terminal diagnosis when an aggressive and incurable type of bowel cancer returned for a second time.

Having to farewell the Gold Coast mother of two every day in her final month, Brant described the experience as "traumatic" for the tight-knit family.

Lauren Brant, with her children Houston, 2 and Miller, 4, is supporting Camp Quality's Camp In on June 12 in honour of her sister-in-law Sandra. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Unfortunately we were one of those families that thought something like this would never happen to one of us," said Brant, who is now supporting Camp Quality's Camp In cancer awareness campaign on June 12.

"That (diagnosis) was a shock, Sandra passing was a shock, it doesn't feel real, any of it yet. Every night before I go to bed when I say goodnight to Sandra I still am in such disbelief."

Sandra, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019, had been in remission for three months when she was called back to the hospital last June. After receiving a text message, Brant, her parents and two brothers gathered at their home that afternoon where Sandra's husband Tyron informed them of the diagnosis.

"When we arrived you could feel the density in their house, everyone was silent, you could tell everyone had been crying," Brant said.

"Everything just leaves your body, you're just empty and it's a tricky situation because you want to curse the world and fall down and cry but at the same time we had to be there for Sandra."

Sandra and Lauren Brant. Picture: Instagram

For nine months the family supported Sandra - who married Tyron, Brant's brother, after they met in high school - as well as the couple's two teenage children, Connor and Allegra, who moved to live with Brant and her family.

"From the day she found out she was terminal she was in pain of some sort. So it was always there, always visible, always talked about," Brant said.

"It was a really traumatic experience to go through with someone that you love. But she was unbelievable. She was so graceful through it all and even up until her last breath she was still more considerate of other people's feelings."

"She taught us a lot along the way but unfortunately they were lessons we didn't really want to learn."

In February, Sandra was told the cancer had spread and, no longer able to digest food or liquid, she faced a month-long decline that Brant described as "barbaric".

"There was nothing we could do," she said. "We were watching her pass in front of us so slowly and with every ounce of you you want to try to reach out and help her, but you can't."

Sandra Brant with children Allegra and Connor in 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Before losing her ability to communicate, Sandra shared final goodbyes with each family member and recorded a personal video, which Brant, who took handwritten notes into the conversation, treasures.

"We spoke about our lives and memories, and I spoke about little promises I would make to her, mostly about being there for her kids," she said.

"After that I would always say everything I wanted to say in case I didn't see her the next day, every time just telling her how much I loved her. Everyone in the family did that."

After sharing a day together as a family, Sandra died in her husband's arms the following morning, sharing the message to the community to "get tested, look after themselves, but don't live in fear".

Lauren Brant and Barry Hall with their children. Picture: Supplied/Instagram

Brant said she had focused on supporting Sandra and her brother and caring for their children, along with her two children - Miller, four, and Houston, two - who she shares with partner and former AFL star Barry Hall.

It wasn't until after Sandra died that she realised she needed support.

"I just had to keep going. You just kind of put your own emotions and trauma to the side," she said.

"For me it was about four weeks afterwards when I just broke down."

Brant will take part in Camp Quality's Camp In, which will see families camp in their homes across the country on June 12, in a bid to encourage Queenslanders to be more aware about cancer and its effects on the patient and their loved ones.

"I think I probably am now referring people to seek out services in hindsight because we didn't really do that," she said.

"We kind of just were in the deep end and we just had to deal with it whatever way we figured out in the moment. Nothing ever makes it OK, but you have to find ways to get used to your new version of reality."

"I think doing something like Camp In is a really fun way for people to do their part and at the same time we can in a really gentle way explain to our own children what some children have to go through."

"We've definitely had to do a lot of talking with my own children, trying to explain to them where their aunty has gone and why she was so sick, so awareness of what other people are going through is a good thing. The support network needs to be huge."

To sign up, go to www.campin.org.au.

In loving memory of Sandra Brant.



