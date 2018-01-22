Menu
Incredible drone footage of Byron Bay, Gold Coast

by Emily Selleck

A PASSION for filmmaking and an interest in drones has led Luke Clarkson to create spectacular short clips of the Gold Coast and surrounding areas.

The Nerang-based drone enthusiast's latest video showcases Byron Bay and Northern NSW.

"We went down to Byron Bay and set up camp there," he said.

A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits
A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits

"We shot all around there and also at Minyon Falls in northern NSW.

A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits
A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits

Mr Clarkson has been using his drone to showcase the Gold Coast for the past couple of years having already made similar videos at Snapper Rocks, Burleigh Heads and Lamington National Park.

A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits
A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits

"It's not my full-time job, I work in the family business and at Woolies so this is more of a hobby," he said.

"My Facebook page is where I usually share the videos first. I used to think 'wow I'd love to own one of them (a drone), you'd get some great shots'.

A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits
A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits

"So I got one and my mates and I basically go out exploring and I film it."

