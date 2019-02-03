'You need to have fun to win'

FIRING: Dan Chandler says the Redbacks are enjoying their cricket once again, after a big win over Northsiders at the weekend.

FIRING: Dan Chandler says the Redbacks are enjoying their cricket once again, after a big win over Northsiders at the weekend. Rob Williams

REDBACKS opener Dan Chandler has hailed Saturday's win over Northsiders as a key turning point in the side's season after its winless streak finally came to an end at Keith Sternberg Oval.

Skipper Brodie Dwyer (71 not out) was the catalyst in a Redbacks innings which never really appeared threatened, as the visitors chalked up their first two-day victory of the season.

Entering the day chasing 156 and at 0/30, the Redbacks built on their solid foundation through Dan (33) and opening partner and brother Callum Chandler (22).

The visitors declared at 7/221, and with the win in-hand sent Norths out to bat again. The Tigers got to stumps 1/40.

"It was great to get a win,” Chandler said, adding it was a fitting way to send out India-bound Jasbir Singh.

"We probably started a bit late in getting the team to gel, but it's come together nicely now.

"After the start of the season, it's great to finally see results for all the effort you're putting in. The boys are starting to have fun now, which is the main thing.

"You need to be having fun to win cricket matches. Hopefully we can keep this momentum rolling.”

Chandler echoed Dwyer's comments through the week, that Redbacks' struggles were mostly down to team continuity issues.

He added the top of the order had been of particular concern, and so the form of Callum Chandler against Norths was a welcome one.

"Cal took to it like it was nothing. He loves seeing out overs and just taking his time in the middle, so it worked out really well,” Chandler said.

With matches against finals-bound Centrals and Brothers to close out the season, Chandler said one match in particular was of interest to the Redbacks.

"The Brothers game is what we're looking forward to the most,” he said. "We had a couple of boys leave to go to Brothers.

"We want to beat Centrals, but our biggest game will be Brothers. I think the boys deserve another win or two, with how we've performed.”

IWMCA

South East Redbacks 7/221 dec def. Northsiders 155 & 1/40 at Keith Sternberg Oval