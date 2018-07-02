Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officially Australia’s hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish.
Officially Australia’s hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish.
Offbeat

You must sign waiver before eating hottest burger in Oz

2nd Jul 2018 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

BURGER Urge has released a burger which is so hot that those who attempt it will be required to sign a waiver before they bite.

Officially Australia's hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish is a double angus beef burger with lashings of ghost chilli sauce, so hot that customers will be provided goggles and gloves when served their meal.

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew said the company's most dangerous creation to date would test the limits of even the most seasoned burn-chasers.

"It's legitimately the hottest burger in Australia. Those ghost chillies are no joke," he said.

"The Double Decker Death Wish is unlike anything people are selling. It's definitely not for everybody."

It is available at all 26 Burger Urge stores, including the Toowoomba store from today until Friday.

Burger Urge is at The Intersection on the corner of Ruthven and Alderley Sts.
 

burger burger urge chilli editors picks hot toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Ipswich man

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Ipswich man

    News TRIBUTES are flowing for Ipswich man Jay Rice.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 1:01 PM
    Man critically injured in highway accident

    Man critically injured in highway accident

    Breaking Grave concerns for man involved in single vehicle accident

    • 2nd Jul 2018 1:09 PM
    Ipswich's A-League football hopes receive massive boost

    premium_icon Ipswich's A-League football hopes receive massive boost

    News City named in top 10 contenders for national expansion

    Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

    premium_icon Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

    News Ipswich man's mistake in dealing with debt collection

    Local Partners