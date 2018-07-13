Menu
WINNER: One Mile resident Donald Sellars, 78, won tickets to the Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint in the QT's competition.
WINNER: One Mile resident Donald Sellars, 78, won tickets to the Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint in the QT's competition.
'You little beauty': Pensioner off to supercars

Helen Spelitis
13th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

PENSIONER Donald Sellars has never seen the Supercars in action but after this weekend, he'll be able to tick that off his bucket list.

The One Mile resident won two tickets in the QT's competition to the highly anticipated event Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint at Queensland Raceway next weekend.

It's the first time he's won anything significant and it wasn't just down to luck.

"I bought more than $10 worth of QTs just so I could keep entering the competition," Mr Sellars said.

"I've been entering competitions for years and never won anything.

"I figured I hadn't won because no one called me. I bought the QT to see who had and there it was - 'congratulations Donald Sellars'.

"I was amazed. I thought - 'you little beauty!'. I went round to tell my mate, who is a car enthusiast, because he's coming with me. "

"Three days at the supercars? I'm going to lap it up!"

