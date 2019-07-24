You get the birthday gifts!

THERE aren't too many businesses around these days that get the chance to celebrate 25 years of trading, but it's one record that the Holdorf family is very proud of.

It was back in 1994 that Ray and Roslyn Holdorf opened the doors to their Furniture Court store in Yeates Avenue Boonah.

After they sold off R and R Video which Ray and Roslyn started in 1984, David's mother worked in the local Homeflair furniture shop and later purchased the business in 1990, which began her love affair with furniture.

"A year after mum and dad sold the video store, they became the owners of Walker's Furniture in 1990, which led to the opening of Boonah's Furniture Court. From then on, it's been full steam ahead as the family brings everything you need in furniture and bedding to Ipswich, Boonah and Beaudesert.

Once they moved into furniture though, there was no looking back, as the family business has grown from strength to strength, now with stores in Boonah, Ipswich, Beaudesert and most recently Orion Springfield.

You'd be hard pushed to find a local business with so much family involvement. Ray and Roslyn's son David Holdorf is the managing director of the business with his wife Tina working in the Boonah store alongside his sister in law Tanya. The Boonah store manager Brad is Tanya's brother so it really it one big happy family business.

"If it wasn't for our Boonah store, and the community support we receive, we wouldn't be standing here today," David said. "It's a testament to our family's hard work, and the fact that everyone in this area tries to support local business.

"We want to be able to provide every product that you can get in Brisbane, at a better price and with our dedication to service, it's what keeps our customers coming back."

The Ipswich store in South Street is offering at least 25% off this month

To celebrate the Boonah store's 25th birthday, all stores are celebrating with a minimum 25% discount storewide, a minimum 25% off all La-Z-Boy products, and up to 60% off all Aussie made Sleepyhead and Sleepmaker mattresses.

Plus spend over $1000 and get FREE local delivery, and that's just for starters.

"We employ our own staff for deliveries, not contractors, so you know who you are dealing with from start to finish," David said.

Brad Freiberg is the manager at Boonah Furniture Court, and says that working for a family business, and dealing with residents is the best thing about his job.

"I'm born and bred Boonah," Brad said. "I've been here for 12 years, and the last 8 as manager, and the best thing about my job is that I love the people in Boonah.

"We love to shop locally without having to go out of town, I'm a family man and the ability to bring up kids in a country town with quality is what I love about Boonah and the Scenic Rim.

"I love the people I work with, the customers I see regularly, and I just enjoy going to work. Every day is different, and I love dealing with the public, being able to help solve their needs."

The 25th Birthday sale is on now until Wednesday July 31st at Boonah, Ipswich, Beaudesert and Orion Springfield. Furniture Court which also includes La-Z-Boy Galleries and Beds R Us