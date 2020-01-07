Menu
DODGY DRIVE: Stewart Beel was told he "should have walked home" after pleading guilty to drink driving.
‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
A LOWER Mount Walker man thought he was in the clear after a night at the pub.

Working away from home at a mine in Middlemount, Stewart Beel, 43, went to the pub after his shift, knocking back “five drinks in five hours”.

When he was heading home at 7.30pm on August 31 last year, Beel was pulled over by police for a random breath test.

The results showed Beel was over the general limit with a reading of 0.076.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Beel “needed to drive about 800 metres or so” back to the mining camp from the pub.

Magistrate Kay Ryan was not convinced.

“You could have walked the 800 metres,” Ms Ryan said.

She told Beel he had no criminal history and only a short traffic history.

Beel was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month.

His conviction was not recorded.

