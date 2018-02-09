Menu
'You can't call down the gods on us': Councillor fires back

Sheila Ireland said the threat would not affect the operation of the council.
Rob Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

SHEILA Ireland has rebuked a Buddhist threat to "punish" councillors by declaring her colleagues will not be frightened into changing the way they vote.  

The threat to unleash the wrath of Falun Gong founder Master Li, contained in an email written by 'Susan Lin' and received by councillors, is being treated seriously.  

'Ms Lin' accuses the council of conspiring with the Communist Party of China to reject $2500 in grant money for an Ipswich World Harmony Day event.   

Cr Ireland, who was in favour of providing money to Shan Ju Lin's harmony event, also received the threatening email and said she was not rattled by the threat of spiritual mayhem.  

"I don't believe somebody can call down the gods on you," the Division 9 councillor said.  

"It doesn't concern me.  

"I have my faith and I don't believe that anything bad is going to happen to the councillors."  

Cr Ireland said Local Government representatives were "trying to do the right thing by everybody", and said the threat would not affect the operation of the council.   

"We can't be frightened into making decisions," she said.  

Cr Ireland said she did not know the identity of the email author.  

Topics:  falun gong ipswich city council sheila ireland threat

