'You can't pay the rent with slices of pizza'

A MANAGER at a Coles supermarket store had a strange proposal for staff after a month in which many part-time workers around the nation lost income through penalty rate cuts.

The manager posted a notice to staff asking them to work on a Sunday stocktake not for extra income, or time in lieu - but for pizza, the Pedestrian website reported.

After the notice went up, several staff members notified the Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers Association to complain.

The union contacted the individual manager as well as Coles senior management who were reportedly "aghast" at the request.

A spokesperson told ABC radio that the request "was completely out of step with Coles' way of working" and that any "team members working at that time would be paid as normal".

What do you think about this? Would you work for pizza? Has your boss ever asked you to work for free? Here's what yuo said on Facebook...

Steve Axe - "This why unions are as important today as they ever have been, without a watchdog lots of unscrupulous businesses will try this on, you can't pay rent with pizza slices."

Richard Morris - "I have worked hours for "free" in the past and I will do it again. If I need time off for personal reasons I can take it. With the right empoloyer, it can work both ways. If you watch the clock turn up at 9am and bolt out the door at 5pm don't expect any assistance from the boss. This is also the same for employers if you have staff willing to put in the extra effort be prepared to assist them when they need it."

Sonya Scott - "Unless energy bills and banks start using pizza for currency why should workers get paid in pizza. Now maybe if they offered a weeks worth of groceries to take home that would be useful."

Mark Heuston - "It's probably a frozen Coles pizza too!"