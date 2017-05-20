24°
You can't keep 85-year-old Syd Haag down

Joel Gould
| 20th May 2017 4:22 PM
TROJAN: Syd Haag shows off his injuries sustained in an accident at the Ipswich Show on Saturday morning, but it didn't stop him returning to his post.
TROJAN: Syd Haag shows off his injuries sustained in an accident at the Ipswich Show on Saturday morning, but it didn't stop him returning to his post.

FOR absolute total dedication to the Ipswich Show look no further than 85-year-old Kalbar farmer Syd Haag.

Mr Haag was in hospital on Saturday morning after being knocked over by a horse float while volunteering.

He had bark off his legs and arms and head, but insisted on being let out of hospital to return to his post.

Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow said Mr Haag's commitment was unquestioned.

"He got run over by a horse float, rushed to hospital and has bark off his legs, face and arms,” Mr Zanow said.

"A lady cut a corner and unfortunately Syd got run over.

"We were all really worried about him but now he is back at the show and parking horse floats again.

"But I'm not surprised. It shows Syd's absolute dedication to the show and the show society.”

Every year for over three decades Mr Haag has co-ordinated the parking of the horse floats at the Ipswich Show from 5am until 7.30pm at night.

Mr Haag explained what happened to him when the QT caught up with him on Saturday morning.

"We open the gates at 5am and bring the horse floats in,” Mr Haag said.

"We generally pull them up at the bend and take the money off them.

"The one in front said 'the one behind wants to go with me'.

"But I said 'we might not be able to put you together. You'll have to go where we put you and the fella' in the red coat will put you somewhere'.”

But the lady driver became anxious and swung her vehicle instead of going ahead, and knocked Mr Haag over.

Mr Haag had skin knocked off his arms and legs badly, and had abrasions to his head as well.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital but didn't stay long.

"The tyres hit me and turned the skin back, so they had to cut a lot of the skin off before they could bandage me up,” Mr Haag said.

"They wanted to keep me in hospital but I said 'I'll be right'.

"I've got a defibrillator and it was getting sore. They x-rayed it and now it is swelling up.”

But Mr Haag said he wasn't going to relinquish his position on the gate for anything, not after 35 years of volunteering.

"I'm having fun,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
