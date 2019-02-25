You can still see award winning band this weekend

You can see The Audrey's in Springfield this weekend.

You can see The Audrey's in Springfield this weekend.

TICKETS are still available to see triple Aria award winning band The Audreys in Springfield.

The band will perform a special concert under the stars at BLVD restaurant on Sunday night.

BLVD manager Sirle Adamson said there were limited tickets left to see the band live this weekend.

The Audreys are an Australian blues/roots band who formed in Adelaide in 2004 and have spent their entire career signed with ABC Music.

Patrons can enjoy the show with a three course dinner or buy a ticket just to watch the band.

Doors open at 5pm. The Audreys will start at 7pm.

Book tickets by calling 3818 8423 or 0431 011 151 or email dine@blvdrestaurant.com.au