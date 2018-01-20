'You can be sent to prison': Serious warning for fare evader

BUSTED again for train hopping with no ticket, Rhiana Louise McKniff was brought before Ipswich Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to fare evasion at Goodna on December 20, 2017.

McKniff, 22, from Burpengary, was arrested by the Railway Squad and telling police she had no ticket as she was running late and no money.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was not the first time McKniff had been dealt with for failing to have a train ticket.

"If you are a chronic fare evader, you can be sent to prison," Ms Sturgess warned her.

McKniff was convicted and fined $250.