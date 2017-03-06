Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

ARIIK Mayot has been sentenced to four years in jail for the one-punch killing of Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede.

He must serve at least 80% of that sentence.

This means that in addition to the two years already served, Mayot will have spent at least five years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Mr Ede's brother Terry Bishop is devastated by the sentence. Outside court, he told reporters he thought his brother's life was "worth more than that".

He said while nothing would bring his brother back, his family had turned up to Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday hoping for a sentence of at least 10-15 years.

Ariik Mayot, 20, has pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.

Killer says he's already 'serving a life sentence'

Ariik Mayot has told his one-punch victim's grieving family he is already serving a "life sentence" knowing Lindsay Ede died at his hands.

This is after emotional victim impact statements from Mr Ede's daughter, brother and partner were read out in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

A letter penned by Mayot provided the first insight into the 20-year-old's regret at delivering the single, unprovoked punch which caused the death of the Goodna grandfather as he walked down a quiet street in June, 2015.

"At the end of the day, I don't want to get out of jail too quick," Mayot's statement read

"I want to be reminded every day I am in jail because I took someone's life.

"I have got a life sentence because even if I get out I have to live with the fact I took someone's life.

"Everything the family has said is my fault.

"I can say sorry to the family…I don't think I would be able to forgive a person who did this to my family.

"I think about what I have done every day…what I did never gets out of my head. What I did will always be on my mind."

Several members of Mr Ede's family, who are in court for the landmark sentence, shook their heads as the letter was read out.

Mayot's parents and brothers are also in court to support their son who is the first person to be sentenced under the Queensland government's tough new one-punch laws.

Comparisons have already been drawn in court between the attack on Mr Ede and that of Sydney teenager Thomas Kelly, who was senselessly killed with one-punch in Kings Cross in July, 2012.

The 18-year-old's death prompted action from the NSW Government and provided legislative framework for other states to follow suit.

Queensland's Chief Justice Catherine Holmes will hand down the sentence at 2.30pm.

'You are a murderer': Victim's family faces one-punch killer

THE family of slain Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede have called for his young killer to be jailed for life.

Ariik Mayot is in the dock at Brisbane Supreme Court awaiting sentence for the single, unprovoked punch which caused Mr Ede, 54 to fall and hit is head on a concrete path in June, 2015.

Mayot, 20, is the first person to be sentenced for unlawful striking causing death, a charge which was introduced the year before as part of a wider crackdown on alcohol fuelled violence and one-punch attacks.

In a victim impact statement, read out in court Monday, Mr Ede's brother Terry Bishop says his whole family has been "shaken to the core".

"How dare you put your hands on my brother," Mr Bishop's statement read

"What did he ever do to you?

"You are a murderer and I hope you receive life in prison for killing my brother."

Mr Ede's daughter, Kylie Beckett, who found her father following a long search in her early 20s, told of the pain she felt at having reconnected with him only to have him taken from her again.

She said she and her three children were "shattered" in the weeks following the attack when she would drive from Gympie on her days off to be by her father's hospital bed until he passed away.

"Our relationship was growing and I wanted my children to get to know their poppy," Ms Beckett's statement read.

"My children were devastated…they would constantly ask if poppy was going to be ok.

"I miss my dad every day and I wish I had more time with him - I would give anything for him to be with us again."



Under the new legislation, the charge carries a maximum penalty of life in jail but the court has heard that is unlikely given Mayot's youth and lack of criminal history.

Mayot's defence barrister Mark McCarthy told the court his client believed Mr Ede had a knife and his response was "fleeting".

Crown Prosecutor Michael Byrne said that was a "furphy" and no witnesses saw or heard any conversation between Mr Ede and Mayot before the attack.

He said the new law could be applied to an unprovoked attack in the afternoon on a suburban street in Goodna just as it could to punch in the Fortitude Valley party precinct in the early hours of the morning.

The sentence will be handed down by Chief Justice Catherine Holmes at 2.30pm.