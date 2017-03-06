33°
News

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

Jessica Grewal
| 6th Mar 2017 12:42 PM Updated: 3:40 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARIIK Mayot has been sentenced to four years in jail for the one-punch killing of Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede.

He must serve at least 80% of that sentence.

This means that in addition to the two years already served, Mayot will have spent at least five years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Mr Ede's brother Terry Bishop is devastated by the sentence. Outside court, he told reporters he thought his brother's life was "worth more than that".

He said while nothing would bring his brother back, his family had turned up to Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday hoping for a sentence of at least 10-15 years.

Ariik Mayot, 20, has pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.
Ariik Mayot, 20, has pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.

More to come

Lindsay Ede. Photo Contributed
Lindsay Ede. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

Reader poll

Do you think the sentence in the Lindsay Ede case is sufficient?

 

Killer says he's already 'serving a life sentence'

Ariik Mayot has told his one-punch victim's grieving family he is already serving a "life sentence" knowing Lindsay Ede died at his hands.

This is after emotional victim impact statements from Mr Ede's daughter, brother and partner were read out in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

A letter penned by Mayot provided the first insight into the 20-year-old's regret at delivering the single, unprovoked punch which caused the death of the Goodna grandfather as he walked down a quiet street in June, 2015.

"At the end of the day, I don't want to get out of jail too quick," Mayot's statement read

"I want to be reminded every day I am in jail because I took someone's life.

"I have got a life sentence because even if I get out I have to live with the fact I took someone's life.

"Everything the family has said is my fault.

"I can say sorry to the family…I don't think I would be able to forgive a person who did this to my family.

"I think about what I have done every day…what I did never gets out of my head. What I did will always be on my mind."

Several members of Mr Ede's family, who are in court for the landmark sentence, shook their heads as the letter was read out. 

Mayot's parents and brothers are also in court to support their son who is the first person to be sentenced under the Queensland government's tough new one-punch laws.

Comparisons have already been drawn in court between the attack on Mr Ede and that of Sydney teenager Thomas Kelly, who was senselessly killed with one-punch in Kings Cross in July, 2012.

The 18-year-old's death prompted action from the NSW Government and provided legislative framework for other states to follow suit.

Queensland's Chief Justice Catherine Holmes will hand down the sentence at 2.30pm.

Assault victim Lindsay Roy Ede with his partner Gloria. Photo: Contributed
Assault victim Lindsay Roy Ede with his partner Gloria. Photo: Contributed Contributed

'You are a murderer': Victim's family faces one-punch killer

THE family of slain Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede have called for his young killer to be jailed for life.

Ariik Mayot is in the dock at Brisbane Supreme Court awaiting sentence for the single, unprovoked punch which caused Mr Ede, 54 to fall and hit is head on a concrete path in June, 2015.

Mayot, 20, is the first person to be sentenced for unlawful striking causing death, a charge which was introduced the year before as part of a wider crackdown on alcohol fuelled violence and one-punch attacks.

In a victim impact statement, read out in court Monday, Mr Ede's brother Terry Bishop says his whole family has been "shaken to the core".

"How dare you put your hands on my brother," Mr Bishop's statement read

"What did he ever do to you?

"You are a murderer and I hope you receive life in prison for killing my brother."

 

Mr Ede's daughter, Kylie Beckett, who found her father following a long search in her early 20s, told of the pain she felt at having reconnected with him only to have him taken from her again.

She said she and her three children were "shattered" in the weeks following the attack when she would drive from Gympie on her days off to be by her father's hospital bed until he passed away.

"Our relationship was growing and I wanted my children to get to know their poppy," Ms Beckett's statement read.

"My children were devastated…they would constantly ask if poppy was going to be ok.

"I miss my dad every day and I wish I had more time with him - I would give anything for him to be with us again."
 

Lindsay's Last Walk from Redbank Plains Road to Albert St, Goodna in memory of Lindsay Ede. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times
Lindsay's Last Walk from Redbank Plains Road to Albert St, Goodna in memory of Lindsay Ede. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

Under the new legislation, the charge carries a maximum penalty of life in jail but the court has heard that is unlikely given Mayot's youth and lack of criminal history.

Mayot's defence barrister Mark McCarthy told the court his client believed Mr Ede had a knife and his response was "fleeting".

Crown Prosecutor Michael Byrne said that was a "furphy" and no witnesses saw or heard any conversation between Mr Ede and Mayot before the attack.

He said the new law could be applied to an unprovoked attack in the afternoon on a suburban street in Goodna just as it could to punch in the Fortitude Valley party precinct in the early hours of the morning.

The sentence will be handed down by Chief Justice Catherine Holmes at 2.30pm. 

Topics:  editors picks lindsay ede

Crime scene set up at Ipswich home where man died

Crime scene set up at Ipswich home where man died

Police will hold press conference into the suspicious death of a man.

  • News

  • 6th Mar 2017 4:30 PM

WATCH: Police box in dangerous driver after Polair chase

Police have charged three people after a stolen vehicle was allegedly driven dangerously through the Ipswich area yesterday.

VIDEO: Two men and a woman were taken into custody at the scene

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

Ariik Mayot, 20, has pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.

Mr Ede’s brother Terry Bishop is devastated by the sentence.

George hatches plan for Willowbank to move to Ipswich West

LEADER: Willowbank resident George Hatchman has written to the ECQ asking for Willowbank to be relocated in Ipswich West and not Scenic Rim.

"We have a community of interest with Ipswich not Scenic Rim”

Local Partners

Meet the Ipswich doctors visiting patients in their homes

Hello Home Doctor service booming and needs more GPs

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

PROUD MOMENT: Mayor Paul Pisasale with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deborah Acason (nee Lovely).

Put March 29, 2018 in your calendar as a 'must be in Ipswich day'

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

INVESTMENT ALERT - 6% RETURN

11 Christine Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Exceptional investment or first home! This property is a must see. It has been freshly renovated throughout and there is nothing left to do but move in or rent...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

PRICE REDUCTION - WHAT A BARGAIN!

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!