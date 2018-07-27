Yodelling champ, stand-up comic calls into town

BECOMING a champion yodeller was always going to be Laura Downing's calling.

When injury forced her out of her former day job as a storeperson, the mum turned to her musical talent more out of necessity than choice.

"I had two young boys at the time and still needed to work but it was almost impossible finding work that didn't involve the use of both arms,” Mrs Downing said.

"I literally woke up one morning and said to my husband 'I could become a singer', and he just laughed at me.”

At that stage, 22 years ago, Mrs Downing was yet to have sung a single note outside of the shower.

Since then, she has moulded herself not only into a yodeller and country musician, but also a stand-up comedian.

This woman of many talents will be in Marburg this weekend to perform.

The self-taught musician started her new career as a vocalist, but focussed on yodelling after hearing a young teenage girl yodelling at one of her first festivals.

She soon found that yodelling came naturally to her and that her grandfather had also been a master of the technique.

"He could yodel anything at all. Yodelling is hereditary. You're born a yodeller or not and if you can't scream then you can't yodel,” she said.

Laura went on to win competitions at some of the highest levels across Australia, New Zealand, USA and Europe, and after just two years had made her first EP.

Throughout her career she has held such titles as two-times Queensland and northern NSW yodelling champion of champions, Australian yodelling champion, Gore Gold Guitar yodelling champion NZ and American yodelling champion, and she is a former world champion yodeller.

Special guest Trevor Tolton will support Mrs Downing's performance at Marburg this Sunday.

"Trevor has been taking the country music industry by storm. His guitar playing and vocal ability will have you captivated,” she said.

"Trevor has been singing and playing country music for many years and he has been sought after by a lot of very big names in country who have been watching him closely.”

Show details

Where: Marburg Showgrounds Hall

When: Sunday July 29, 1-4pm

Tickets: Available at the door