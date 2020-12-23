‘Yikes’: Star’s questionable wedding

Tennis star Jack Sock has raised eyebrows after sharing multiple photos of his glamorous wedding to his long-time partner this week.

Tennis star Jack Sock has raised eyebrows after sharing multiple photos of his glamorous wedding to his long-time partner this week.

America continues to find itself in the gripes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases and deaths are still soaring more than half a year after the deadly virus landed on its shores. The virus has griped the entire world and forced many into a new way of living.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

One tennis star however raised eyebrows after sharing several photos of his glamorous wedding to his partner over the weekend in South Carolina.

American Jack Sock and partner Laura Little had originally planned on having 150 guests at their magical day, unfortunately those numbers took a hit due to the pandemic.

The two tied the knot at The Ocean Course Clubhouse on the barrier Island of Kiawah, south of Charleston. Charleston County has recorded more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases with 316 deaths.

What captured the attention of many however was the fact not a single mask could be seen on any of the guests in attendance at the luxurious wedding.

New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg couldn't help but point out how governments around the world were in the middle of debating if it were safe to bring tennis stars to their shores. The timing of Sock's photos could not have come at a worse time.

"As governments around the world contemplate if tennis players can be trusted to act responsibly during a pandemic (specifically the men, really), I can't think that an ATP player posting photos of his completely undistanced wedding helps their case. (Mazel tov, but yikes)," Rothenberg tweeted.

The tweet from Rothenberg garnered a host of angry reactions from fans, who couldn't believe another male star had shown complete disregard for the deadly virus.

One user wrote: "It's truly amazing to me how the men in tennis just don't give a single f*** about this virus."

Another wrote: "Are there any athletes more entitled than tennis players?"

A third added: "Selfish, ignorant, ugly behaviour. Par for the course when it comes to male tennis players."

The Australian Open has been pushed back to a February 8 start time, after concerns over hosting the event too soon after Victoria had endured a second wave.

The revised 2021 ATP Tour calendar included the later start to the first Grand Slam of the year with a series of lead-up events also to be played in Melbourne at the end of January.

Australian Open men's qualifying will take place from 10-13 January in Doha, and the allocated dates of 15-31 January will then allow for travel and a 14-day quarantine period for all players and support staff travelling to Melbourne.

The controlled environment quarantine period will enable players to prepare ahead of a 12-team ATP Cup in Melbourne, which will be played alongside the relocated Adelaide International, as well as an additional ATP 250 tournament, all held in Melbourne.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, will follow from 8-21 February.

Originally published as 'Yikes': Star's questionable wedding