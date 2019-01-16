Yet-to-be-named secondary school in the pipeline

EDUCATION in the Lockyer is expanding, with Brisbane Catholic Education announcing plans to open a secondary college at Plainland during 2021.

The yet-to-be-named college would be built on the corner of Otto and Gehrke roads as part of a master-planned development.

Plans show construction is to start in early next year and include an innovative eco-sciences precinct.

The eco-sciences precinct will focus on agricultural industries to prepare graduates for employment in the region.

The college is scheduled to open with three classes of Year 7 in 2021 and will eventually cater to more than 875 students.

Parish priest Father Noyichan M. Antony said the school would satisfy demand for secondary Catholic education in the Valley.

"The region between Ipswich and Toowoomba lacks a secondary Catholic college," Mr Noyichan said.

"We know that today there are about 450 Catholic secondary-aged students in the area and many, many other families seek a Christian, values-based education for their children."

The opening is dependent now on capital funding and land use approvals.