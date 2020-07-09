‘Yes you are an idiot’: Magistrate blasts tower climber

Connor Beetham-Hooker was busted on a tower with his mate after a few drinks.

IT MAY have seemed like a good idea at the time, but a young daredevil’s climbing antics have landed him in strife with the law.

An Ipswich court has heard how Connor James Beetham-Hooker escaped the jaws of a police dog after being chased down for climbing a 100m communications tower.

It was not the first time he had appeared in court for climbing high structures.

Beetham-Hooker, 22, from Tingalpa, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to trespass; and unregulated high-risk activities in Redbank Plains on March 12.

The court heard he unlawfully climbed a communications tower.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police were called to the scene at 2am and in the darkness saw two males climbing a 100m tall tower.

To reach the structure the intruders had to scale two wire fences topped with barbed wire that were each three metres high.

The police dog squad was used with police having to cut a fence to enter.

One male ran to a fence, with officers arresting Beetham-Hooker when he was trying to climb over.

The second male remained on the tower but was later arrested.

Sgt Dick said this offender showed officers Snap Chat footage taken at the top of the tower as police searched for them below.

Sgt Dick said Beetham-Hooker had a previous offence.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Beetham-Hooker had been drinking alcohol “and realises it was a very foolish thing to have done”.

She said he hopes to join the Australian Army and did not want a conviction recorded against his name.

Magistrate Rob Turra noted that he now seemed to be taking full responsibility for his actions.

He said trespass laws were in place to prevent such potentially dangerous high risk activities.

“Climbing these things is just not smart. Yes you are an idiot,” Mr Turra said.

“Did you get bitten by the police dog?”

Beetham-Hooker shook his head to indicate he was not bitten.

“Those dogs can get you so you are lucky it did not,” Mr Turra said.

Mr Turra said he was fined $150 the previous time with no conviction recorded, yet had come back again and asked for no conviction.

Mr Turra fined him $800 with no conviction, saying it should not affect his future work prospects.