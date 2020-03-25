CQ mum rallies homeschooling support through Facebook

Yeppoon mum Monique Huttley home schooling her son Jayden with the help of baby Grace.

"We're all a bit scared, we don't know what's going to happen so let's just support each other and ride the wave."

After watching Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement regarding the latest COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, Yeppoon mum of 2, Monique Huttley decided to take matters into her own hands.

Taking to Facebook she first set-up the Yeppoon Takeaway and Deliveries group for local businesses to advertise their opening hours, menus and delivery services.

As a casual employee at The Rocks in Yeppoon, Ms Huttley was acutely aware of the impact these new measures would have on the hospitality industry and resolved to do something about it.

"If we won't get support, we're all going to be without jobs and it'll be a huge loss of income," she said.

"I just wanted to simplify it, put it all in one group. To try and help small businesses out but also the community."

The group amassed more than 2000 members in just two days and its success prompted Ms Huttley to set-up her second project a day later.

Her new Facebook group called 'Home Schooling our way through COVID-19' aims to create an online sharing and support network for parents, as more and more decide to keep their kids home from school.

Yeppoon mum Monique Huttley with her two children Jayden and Grace Johnstone. She has set up a home schooling page on FB to create a support network for mums like her who are feeling out of their depth teaching their kids from home

"I had no idea about homeschooling so I thought you know what, I'm going to start a hub for parents who are in the same boat as me, who have no idea what to do, to have some support," Ms Huttley said.

"I just want it to be a safe environment for parents to share their thoughts, share their concerns, their resources and their ideas because we're all in this together."

Although schools around the country are still open, many people, like Ms Huttley, are opting to keep their kids home rather than send them in.

"I didn't want to send my son Jayden to school and I spoke to his teacher and she was all for it. She gave me a low down on what they're doing," she said.

"The schools should be closed. You know, Jayden's school has got 700 kids in it and I don't know how many staff.

"There are probably vulnerable teachers there, you just don't know.

"I've got a vulnerable stepdad and we don't want to get him sick."

The page has had huge success over the past 24 hours, now with almost 300 members.

According to Ms Huttley both teachers and parents have gotten involved, posting print outs and free online resources.

"I've got so many people sending me stuff," she said.

"Teachers and parents all sending through different ideas, you know so we're not just chucking the kids in a NAPLAN book."

"It's going to be a tough time; we don't know how long schools are going to be potentially shut for.

"So I think it's important to pool our resources and have a reminder that we're all in this together."