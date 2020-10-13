Yellow Getz stood out in footage from battery theft

DON’T drive a bright yellow Hyundai Getz if your intent is to steal goods without being noticed.

The art of subtlety was apparently lost on a man who aided his mate in loading a car boot with batteries.

Wade Benjamin Bell was this week sentenced for his role in the theft at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Bell, 40, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to stealing four car batteries at Roma on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

He was visiting Roma to compete in a bowls tournament at the time of the offence, the court heard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said the theft occurred at Taylor’s Mechanical Services and Towing.

Sgt Swanson said Bell arrived at the work premises in a yellow Getz with a male associate and parked beside a roller door.

He said Bell’s associate opened the boot of the Getz and put four batteries in.

The theft was reported to police and the brightly coloured vehicle was spotted on CCTV.

Sgt Swanson said police approached Bell about the theft on June 20 this year.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Bell had been visiting Roma for a bowls tournament and had since sold the Getz to a friend.

She said Bell looked after his mother and received a carer’s benefit.

“He says he was acting as a lookout and has learned his lesson,” Ms Oxley said.

No explanation for the theft was offered in court.

Magistrate David Shepherd convicted and fined Bell $350.