Year's supply of free burgers up for grabs

LESS than a year since the first Carl's Jr opened at Redbank Plains, the US food giant is expanding into a second Ipswich location.

The burger joint will officially open in West Ipswich tomorrow morning and hungry fans are expected to queue for hours to be among the first in line.

At stake is free burgers for a year.

The first 50 customers through the door will get free burgers for a year plus a t-shirt and hat to show off their achievement.

The American fast food giant created a stir at the opening of their first store earlier this year. Customers queued for hours, and some even overnight, to get a taste of the burgers and similar scenes are expected at the second store opening.

The new convenience centre, built on the site of the demolished One Mile Hotel, is also home to an Anaconda store, petrol station and service centre.

By the time the West Ipswich store opened, the business would have employed close to 200 Ipswich job seekers.

The Redbank Plains restaurant, which opened in January, is the first free-standing Carl's Jr in Queensland and is one of the chains within the new $20 million food precinct alongside the Krispy Kreme which opened in December.

Ipswich business owners, The Bansal Group, will spearhead that expansion with 19 more restaurants earmarked for the state.