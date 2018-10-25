Year 8 student's app a bright spark

A YEAR eight student from The Springfield Anglican College could be jetting off to visit NASA if his road safety app wins Origin's littleBigidea competition.

William Newman has been recognised as one of Australia's top young inventors from more than 3,000 entries in the competition for his RoadVue App - designed to encourage safer roads by identifying drivers who persistently tailgate.

RoadVue App includes GPS and speedometers which feature cameras that connect to both the front and rear of the car.

"It's just designed for prevention of tailgating accidents,” William said of the invention. "But soon I want to expand it to be an all in one driver safety bundle.”

He said the inspiration behind the app was his parents.

While they both love cars, they are big on safety, William's dad teaches car safety and uses photos of accidents to point out how easily they are avoided.

"So I thought if we can find a way to limit that, it will reduce the amount of (accidents) people have to see.

"I didn't expect to get this far to be honest, I was completely surprised. The longer it took the less hope that I had.

"When my mum got excited...I knew that it was important.”

William recently travelled to Melbourne for a design workshop along with 11 other young inventors, all finalists.

In Melbourne he created a prototype of his idea as part of a pitch to be crowned the Origin littleBIGidea national winner and win a trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in the USA.

Now all 12 finalists will make a final video pitch for the littleBIGidea judging panel.

Origin littleBIGidea judge and Engineers Without Borders Australia volunteer lead Anna Cain said it had been inspiring to see all the positive ideas and inventions submitted. "And it's exciting to think about how these little ideas could actually come to life and make an impact in the world,” Ms Cain said.

"There have many outstanding submissions this year with students inspired by their thoughtful observations and empathy to help others and improve the world around us.”

Origin CEO Frank Calabria congratulated William.

"Congratulations to William and to everyone who submitted an idea this year,” Mr Calabria said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the range of great ideas and record number of submissions we received this year and are thrilled with the 12 finalists whose ideas demonstrate extraordinary creativity and innovation.

"We are proud of the role that littleBIGidea plays in encouraging and highlighting the creativity of young Australians, which is consistent with Origin's broader commitment to supporting education.”

National winners will be announced in November, see www.littleBIGidea.com.au.