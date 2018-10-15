Year 8 student reaches 200km/h

MOTORSPORT: Saxon Moyes is only in year 12 at school but he is already racing at 200km/h in his improved production races.

After starting in karts at Ipswich and racing on a dirt track at Willowbank during events over a 16-month period, Moyes was at Morgan Park Raceway for the Downs Motorsport Club Sprints on the sealed track at the weekend.

He was first in the improved production class at the Oakey Street Sprints this year and was first in senior improved production 3-4 litre at the Downs club sprints which finished on Sunday at Morgan Park.

Moyes also competed in one round of the Short Circuit Motor Sport Association in Warwick this year.

He has recently moved up from a four-cylinder BMW to a six-cyclinder BMW.

Moyes knows about how Warwick driver Matt Campbell went from a young boy racing at Morgan Park to the international stage with five years.

In fact his favourite driver is Shane van Gisbergen who teamed with Campbell in last year's enduro series and in the Bathurst 1000.

"I want to go as far in motorsport as it takes me," he said.

The weekend meeting was the first for the Downs Motorsport Club in Warwick.

They have already booked the track for a sprints weekend next year after attracting almost 100 drivers this year.