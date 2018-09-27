Yamanto mum turns health around to put fun first

Shanyn Gray is encouraging mums to love their bodies and get outside.

Shanyn Gray is encouraging mums to love their bodies and get outside. Contributed

LIKE so many mums, Yamanto local Shanyn Gray felt underwhelmed about health and fitness after she had her second baby.

"After I got married and had my first baby, I had put on quite a bit of weight and wasn't feeling great about myself,” she said.

After stumbling across a social media post for online fitness program 'The Healthy Mummy', she decided it was time to make a change and put her health front and centre.

"I just found that making little swaps added up over time, swapping white bread for grainy bread, adding more veggies and fruits just made me feel better,” she said.

Now, she is the healthiest she has been since the age of seventeen and is encouraging mums across the region to appreciate their bodies and get out on the beach, pool or playground with their kids this spring.

Acknowledging that adapting healthy foods to suit the fickle tastes of toddlers could sometimes be a challenge, Shanyn said she was delighted at the healthy habits her eldest daughter Charlotte, 4, was picking up after being exposed to healthy snacks.

"I was having hummus and carrots for morning tea one day, and my daughter asked to try some - now that's her favourite morning tea in the world, which is great,” she said.

Founder of 'The Healthy Mummy' Rhian Allen said mums faced an often-intimidating choice every summer - to put on their swimmers and enjoy the beach with their kids or hide away.

"As a mum, you can celebrate your body and what it has achieved or cover up under lots of clothing and miss out on summer beach memories with your children - many women do the latter and they talk about their regret in doing so.”