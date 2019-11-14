Yamanto man busted in Gold Coast drug lab and meth sting

Police also detected items involved in the production of drugs.

POLICE have charged two men with serious drug offences as part of ‘Operation Albatross’; a six-month effort targeting criminal activity on the northern Gold Coast.

Around 5.45am yesterday (Tuesday, November 12), detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch (Western Investigative Group) executed a search warrant at a home on Latrobe Ave, Helensvale.

It will be alleged that officers located approximately 100 grams of methylamphetamine, in excess of 750 MDMA tablets, cannabis and ammunition.

Detectives also allegedly located chemicals associated with the production of methylamphetamine in clandestine laboratories.

A 41-year-old Upper Coomera man was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one count each of possessing a prohibited combination of items (pseudoephedrine, hypo-phosphorus acid and iodine), possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence, possessing restricted items (laser pointer), possessing explosives (ammunition) and five counts of breach of bail.

A 40-year-old Yamanto man was charged with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possession of a prohibited combination of items (pseudoephedrine, hypo-phosphorus acid and iodine) and failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

Both are scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, November 13).

As part of the operation, a 38-year-old New South Wales man was also arrested in relation to unrelated outstanding warrants and breach of bail offences.

He was charged with one count of failing to appear and is scheduled to reappear at the Southport Magistrates Court on December 3.

