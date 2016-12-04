Yamanto grassfire sparks stern warning

Crews attended Yamanto grassfire on Saturday just after 10am.

A GRASSFIRE at Yamanto sparked Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade to issue a warning on social media - don't flick cigarettes out of your car window.

The brigade responded to a grass fire at Yamanto on Saturday in support of urban crews on scene, believed to have been caused by a cigarette.

"In the current hot conditions, extreme care needs to be taken by members of the public with anything that could start fires, even the humble cigarette butt," a post on the Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page read.

Four crews attended the fire on Towells Rd, Yamanto and did some back burning to ensure surrounding homes and properties were safe.

QFES report the fire is now is burning safely and is under control.

Two other fires are also being monitored by QFES outside of Ipswich.

One fire has been burning since Friday at Mt Byron in the Somerset.

"Crews are keeping an eye on it," a QFES spokesperson said.

"There is also a fire in the Lockyer Valley at Helidon which has been burning since November 23.

"It's still going. Crews are looking after it, it's burning well and is no threat to properties."

Ipswich still has a high fire danger present today and with hot temperatures set to continue this week, QFES is reminding all residents to be prepared and have a bushfire plan.

For more about how to prepare for a bushfire visit the Rural Fire website.