GENEROUS: The team from Scott's Rods have adopted a family as part of this years Adopt-a-Family Appeal. Rob Williams
News

Yamanto business shares the joy for Adopt-a-Family appeal

Ashleigh Howarth
by
13th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

WHEN Roslyn Green heard about The Queensland Times' Adopt-a-Family appeal she knew her business could make a positive difference to a family in need.

Along with husband Scott, they registered their business, Scott's Rods and Performance Exhausts and Mechanical, to help a single mother and her children.

"We are always looking for something to do at Christmas time. We normally make a donation but we feel this is a little nicer and you're helping someone more directly," Mrs Green said.

"This is the first time we have done this appeal but I think we will definitely do it again."

Their staff will also be collecting items to add to their hamper, which Mrs Green said was an easy way to do it.

"This way we are all contributing."

"When you have larger families in the community who need help, this is where businesses can really step up and help them.

"If any of our customers would also like to help donate to our hamper, we would be very happy to add your items to ours."

Mrs Green aims to inspire other Ipswich businesses to sign up to 'adopt' a family during the appeal.

"It is really important to help at Christmas time."

Ipswich Advertiser

