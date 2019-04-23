Yamanto Anzac Day fundraiser supporting injured veterans

Yamanto local Michelle Jesberg is making a difference one scarf at a time; raising funds for veteran-support charity, Mates4Mates, in the lead up to Anzac Day.

YAMANTO local Michelle Jesberg is making a difference one scarf at a time; raising funds for veteran-support charity, Mates4Mates, in the lead up to Anzac Day.

Ms Jesberg, owner of MJ's Hair Beauty Barber in Yamanto, is also hosting a sausage sizzle for the community on April 24 from 11am-3pm at the hairdressing salon and selling the special poppy scarves to raise funds.

Mates4Mates is a not-for-profit organisation providing life-changing support and rehabilitation services for current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members with service-related injuries, and their families.

"I decided to sell poppy scarves to help raise awareness for Mates4Mates and financially help our injured soldiers and their families,” Ms Jesberg said.

"Anyone can come down to MJ's Hair Beauty Barber for the sausage sizzle or to buy a scarf - we have them in a variety of colours.

"Buying a scarf is an easy way for locals to give back and honour all the men and women who selflessly fought and continue to fight for our country.”

Mates4Mates south-east Queensland Manager, Marc Diplock, said community support made a tangible difference in the lives of current and ex-serving Defence Force members.

"Funds raised enable us to provide support and rehabilitation services to all current and ex-serving Defence Force members with service-related injuries, and their families,” Mr Diplock said.

"We offer tailored services from psychological support to physical rehabilitation activities, adventure challenges, employment support, and peer support through social connection activities.

"With over 3500 registered Mates and family members - we rely on the generosity and support from people like Michelle, to help improve their lives.”