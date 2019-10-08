‘Ya dog’: Magpie clips departing coach

COLLINGWOOD defender Brayden Maynard gave one of the funniest speeches as AFL clubs concluded their best and fairest award nights over the weekend, which including a lighthearted jab at outgoing assistant coach Justin Longmuir, who has taken the reins at Fremantle.

Maynard finished fifth in the Magpies' voting but first in the speech stakes.

"Oh my god," Maynard began, drawing immediate laughter from the room. "I don't know where to start, really. I'm one very happy man to be honest.

"It's quite amazing, it's a privilege. But yeah, I'll start my thanks. I'll start with my missus, Ashlee, because I'll probably forget her if I keep going on. Ashlee, you're a wonderful, wonderful human being and I love you very much.

"The things … yeah, you do for me … ahh … I'm actually quite nervous right now. I'm not a very good public speaker, there's a thousand people in the room. But you know what I actually wouldn't want to be anywhere else by now.

"Ashlee, I love you very much and thank you for the whole year for being by my side. Nathan (Buckley), thanks for being by my side also.

"Justin Longmuir, I don't know if you're here, or you're in WA already - ya dog - nah thank you very much Justin, I've learned a lot off you and everyone else."

Brayden Maynard was in fine form.

Ruckman Brodie Grundy capped off a stellar season by claiming the Copeland Trophy as Collingwood's best and fairest on Friday night.

Grundy is a back-to-back winner of the award, having shared it with Steele Sidebottom in 2018.

The 25-year-old finished sixth in this year's Brownlow Medal and his latest award arguably strengthens his case for a blockbuster new contract. The All-Australian ruckman is a free agent at the end of 2020 and is believed to be seeking a seven-year contract from the Magpies.

Grundy claimed the award with 174 votes, ahead of captain Scott Pendlebury (158 votes), with Jack Crisp (147 votes), AdamTreloar (141 votes) and Maynard (124 votes) rounding out the top five.

Elsewhere, Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps became the youngest Blue to win three John Nicholls Medals as the club's best and fairest and Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak claimed his second John Cahill Medal.

Ben Cunnington capped off an outstanding season when he was named North Melbourne's club champion and Nat Fyfe added the Doig Medal to his second Brownlow and All-Australian captaincy.

CLUB BY CLUB BEST AND FAIREST TOP 10

Adelaide

1. Brad Crouch - 208 votes

2. Rory Sloane - 203 votes

3. Rory Laird - 191 votes

4. Matt Crouch - 180 votes

5. Brodie Smith - 179 votes

6. Daniel Talia - 165 votes

7. Taylor Walker - 148 votes

8. Rory Atkins - 129 votes

9. Alex Keath - 127 votes

10. David Mackay - 119 votes

Brisbane Lions

1. Lachie Neale - 386 votes

2. Dayne Zorko - 348 votes

3. Hugh McCluggage - 322 votes

4. Jarryd Lyons - 298 votes

5. Daniel Rich - 289 votes

6. Charlie Cameron - 280 votes

7. Stefan Martin - 275 votes

8. Darcy Gardiner - 271 votes

9. Mitch Robinson - 269 votes

10. Harris Andrews - 245 votes

Carlton

1. Patrick Cripps - 143 votes

2. Ed Curnow - 138 votes

3. Lachie Plowman - 134 votes

4. Sam Walsh - 125 votes

5. Levi Casboult - 116 votes

6. Jacob Weitering - 110 votes

7. Liam Jones - 95 votes

8. Marc Murphy - 88 votes

9. Kade Simpson - 87 votes

10. Sam Petrevski-Seton - 68 votes

Patrick Cripps. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Collingwood

1. Brodie Grundy - 174 votes

2. Scott Pendlebury - 158 votes

3. Jack Crisp - 147 votes

4. Adam Treloar - 141 votes

5. Brayden Maynard - 124 votes

6. Steele Sidebottom - 118 votes

7. Tom Phillips - 116 votes

8. Jeremy Howe - 115 votes

9. Brody Mihocek - 106 votes

10. Jordan Roughead - 105 votes

Essendon

1. Zach Merrett - 444 votes

2. Dylan Shiel - 399 votes

3. Adam Saad - 382 votes

4. Conor McKenna - 367 votes

5. Andrew McGrath - 360 votes

6. Dyson Heppell - 353 votes

7. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti - 329 votes

8. Patrick Ambrose - 324 votes

9. Darcy Parish - 313 votes

10. Michael Hurley - 307 votes

Fremantle

1. Nat Fyfe - 272 votes

2. Michael Walters - 238 votes

3. Bradley Hill - 207 votes

4. David Mundy - 186 votes

5. Ed Langdon - 155 votes

6. Luke Ryan - 139 votes

7. Joel Hamling - 125 votes

8. Rory Lobb - 120 votes

9. Andrew Brayshaw - 109 votes

10. Darcy Tucker - 108 votes

Geelong

1. Patrick Dangerfield - 268 votes

2. Tim Kelly - 259.5 votes

3. Tom Stewart - 251 votes

4. Tom Hawkins - 250 votes

5. Mark Blicavs - 247 votes

6. Luke Dahlhaus - 245 votes

7. Gary Ablett - 241.5 votes

8. Mitch Duncan - 240.5 votes

9. Joel Selwood - 239 votes

10. Gryan Miers - 238 votes

Patrick Dangerfield. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Gold Coast

1. Jarrod Witts - 533 votes

2. David Swallow - 417 votes

3. Darcy Macpherson - 368 votes

4. Jarrod Harbrow - 367 votes

5. Brayden Fiorini - 315 votes

6. Touk Miller - 288 votes

7. Anthony Miles - 257 votes

8. Pearce Hanley - 251 votes

9. Charlie Ballard - 214 votes

10. Jack Hombsch - 212 votes

Greater Western Sydney

1. Tim Taranto - 222 votes

2. Jeremy Cameron - 220 votes

3. Jacob Hopper - 218 votes

4. Nick Haynes - 206 votes

5. Zac Williams - 203 votes

6. Matt de Boer - 192 votes

7. Lachie Whitfield - 183 votes

8. Toby Greene - 180 votes

9. Phil Davis - 167 votes

10. Jeremy Finlayson - 164 votes

Hawthorn

1. James Worpel - 115 votes

2. Ricky Henderson - 104 votes

3. Jaeger O'Meara - 103 votes

4. James Sicily - 100 votes

5. Blake Hardwick - 90 votes

6. Jarman Impey - 85 votes

7. Liam Shiels - 78 votes

8. Ben McEvoy - 75 votes

9. Luke Breust - 73 votes

10. Ben Stratton - 63 votes

Melbourne

1. Max Gawn and Clayton Oliver - 464 votes

3. Jack Viney - 323 votes

4. James Harmes - 319 votes

5. Christian Petracca - 293 votes

6. Bayley Fritsch - 230 votes

7. Christian Salem - 213 votes

8. Angus Brayshaw - 210 votes

9. Sam Frost - 204 votes

10. Jayden Hunt - 199 votes

Clayton Oliver and Max Gawn. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media)

North Melbourne

1. Ben Cunnington - 242 votes

2. Robbie Tarrant - 227 votes

3. Todd Goldstein - 192 votes

4. Trent Dumont - 192 votes

5. Ben Brown - 190 votes

6. Jack Ziebell - 190 votes

7. Jared Polec - 184 votes

8. Shaun Higgins - 170 votes

9. Jasper Pittard - 169 votes

10. Shaun Atley - 158 votes

Port Adelaide

1. Travis Boak - 179 votes

2. Darcy Byrne-Jones - 168 votes

3. Dan Houston - 167 votes

4. Connor Rozee - 131 votes

5. Tom Clurey and Tom Jonas - 130 votes

7. Tom Rockliff - 114 votes

8. Ryan Burton - 113 votes

9. Xavier Duursma - 111 votes

10. Robbie Gray - 110 votes

Richmond

1. Dion Prestia - 91 votes

2. Shane Edwards - 79 votes

3. Dylan Grimes - 75 votes

4. Nick Vlastuin - 70 votes

5. Tom Lynch - 69 votes

6. Dustin Martin - 67 votes

7. Bachar Houli - 64 votes

8. Kane Lambert - 63 votes

9. David Astbury - 55 votes

10. Jason Castagna - 47 votes

11. Daniel Rioli - 47 votes

St Kilda

1. Seb Ross - 170 votes

2. Rowan Marshall - 152 votes

3. Jack Steele - 151 votes

4. Jack Billings - 140 votes

5. Tim Membrey - 136 votes

6. Jade Gresham - 131 votes

7. Callum Wilkie - 115 votes

8. Luke Dunstan - 111 votes

9. Josh Bruce - 108 votes

10. Shane Savage - 101 votes

Sebastian Ross. Pic: Michael Klein

Sydney

1. Dane Rampe - 581 votes

2. George Hewett - 461 votes

3. Luke Parker - 458 votes

4. Tom Papley - 457 votes

5. Callum Mills - 429 votes

6. Isaac Heeney - 420 votes

7. Jake Lloyd - 408 votes

8. Aliir Aliir - 388 votes

9. Jordan Dawson - 383 votes

10. Josh Kennedy - 351 votes

West Coast

1. Luke Shuey - 258 votes

2. Elliot Yeo - 239 votes

3. Brad Sheppard - 234 votes

4. Andrew Gaff - 231 votes

5. Jack Darling - 199 votes

6. Jeremy McGovern - 198 votes

7. Liam Ryan - 190 votes

8. Dom Sheed - 182 votes

9. Shannon Hurn - 177 votes

10. Jack Redden - 164 votes

Western Bulldogs

1. Marcus Bontempelli - 299 votes

2. Josh Dunkley - 270 votes

3. Jack Macrae - 268 votes

4. Jason Johannisen - 174 votes

5. Caleb Daniel - 164 votes

6. Lachie Hunter - 161 votes

7. Easton Wood - 160 votes

8. Aaron Naughton - 154 votes

9. Sam Lloyd - 153 votes

10. Hayden Crozier - 141 votes