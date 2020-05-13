XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

OUTBACK pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks and the beer tab will be picked up by one of Queensland's best-known breweries.

The iconic XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues hard hit by drought and COVID-19 lockdown.

It follows moves to re-open parks, playgrounds and barbecues, as the state takes giant strides toward reopening following a streak of no new coronavirus cases.

One case was recorded overnight, but only 18 people are yet to recover of the 1052 cases recorded in Queensland.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home - increasing to 500km for those in the outback. Parks and beachfronts will be reopened along with many skate parks, outdoor basketball courts and sports fields, for groups of up to 10 people.

Despite the gradual easing of social distancing restrictions, authorities continue to urge people with respiratory illness symptoms to get tested. The state's Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, has also previously urged Queenslanders to get their flu vaccination before employees begin to return to offices across the state.

The low rate of coronavirus cases across the state is likely to lead to further restrictions being eased.

Up to five people from the one household are currently permitted to visit another home. From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

The XXXX brewery in Milton is donating 3000L of beer to outback pubs that have been doing it tough. Pic Annette Dew

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25.

