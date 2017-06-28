Xmas twice in one year

Brookwater Golf and Country Club will hold its annual Christmas in July event this weekend.

IF YOU can't get enough of the festive season, then make sure to head along to the Brookwater Golf and Country Club Christmas in July event this weekend.

The popular annual celebration will once again bring the spirit of Christmas to Brookwater and offer a three course menu including a dessert buffet and live entertainment.

General Manager Graham Dale said the night was always one of the most popular events for the club and tables were already booking fast.

"There will be a three course Christmas inspired menu which people can order on the night,” Mr Dale said.

"We've done it every year for the last few years and it is always well supported.”

"This year we've got space for about 100 people and are already over half booked, so people need to get in soon if they wish to attend.”

The Brookwater Golf and Country Club Christmas in July event will be held on this Saturday (July 1) from 6pm.

Entry costs $55 for adults and $20 for children under 12.

Bookings and pre-payment are essential and can be done via phone 3470 9421 or email: events@brookwatergolf.com.