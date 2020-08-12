X-rated advice to stop virus spread

How to have sex without catching coronavirus: Charity explains how to reduce COVID-19 risk

A new guide on avoiding coronavirus while having sex says to avoid kissing and choose positions where you're not face-to-face.

As Victoria grapples with a second wave of coronavirus, the reality of living with COVID-19 long term means abstinence may not be a realistic option. Dr Michael Brady, Medical Director at UK sex health charity Terrence Higgins Trust has written a series of tips for people on how to have safer sex and minimise your risk.

Dr Higgins said the best option for a sexual partner is ideally someone you live with. He also recommended against certain sex acts including blow jobs and rimming, saying they put you at greater risk of transmission. He also said partners could wear face masks during sex, and recommended using condoms and dams.

The Terrence Higgins Trust said couples can weak face masks and try certain positions to minimise risk.



"Washing your hands for more than 20 seconds (or using hand sanitiser) before and after sex will also reduce the risk," Dr Higgins added.

"Whilst the pandemic continues and, certainly, if we see a 'second wave' we will continue to review our advice about making your sex as safe as possible."

REMEMBER THE FACTS ABOUT COVID-19

He urged people to remember the facts about COVID-19 - that it spreads through particles in saliva, mucus or in the breath and can also be spread through surfaces someone has touched.

People without symptoms can also spread COVID-19 and sleeping with someone who appears healthy "is not a guarantee that you won't get it".

Dr Higgins also said traces of coronavirus has been found in "semen and faeces (poo)", but it doesn't appear that sex is a common way for COVID-19 to spread".

But he warned against "blow jobs and rimming" because they could increase your risk on infection and said "physical contact during sex increases the risk of COVID-19".

ALONE, TOGETHER

Dr Higgins recommended masturbation, phone or camera sex and the "safest options" because they can be done without any physical contact. He added to be careful with cameras that you remove any identifying images and protect yourself online.

"The next safest option is sex with a sexual partner within your household," Dr Higgins said.

If you decide to have sex with a person who lives outside of your home, he recommended limiting the number of people to one, or "few partners as possible". It's also recommended taking other precautions while getting intimate with another person.

PROTECTING YOURSELF DURING INTERCOURSE

New partners should be discussing coronavirus and managing the risk together. It's also recommended talking to your partner about whether they've had any symptoms over the past two weeks, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and losing their sense of taste or smell.

"If you or your partner are feeling unwell, don't have sex," Dr Higgins said.

Originally published as X-rated advice to stop virus spread