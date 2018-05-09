LNP golden boy: ‘I won’t be running again’

LNP's former golden boy Wyatt Roy has confirmed he won't be making a comeback in the wake of Labor MP for Longman Susan Lamb's citizenship saga resignation.

Ms Lamb today resigned as Member for Longman after Labor senator Katy Gallagher was deemed ineligible to sit in federal parliament by the High Court due to her citizenship status.

Longman stretches from Caboolture, to Bribie Island and down to Dakabin, north of Brisbane.

Ms Lamb, Rebekha Sharkie, Josh Wilson and Justine Keay all resigned as the ruling would most likely extend to their own citizenship situations.

Ms Lamb held Longman by a 0.8 per cent margin after winning it off the Mr Roy in 2016.

Mr Roy said it was an honour to serve the Longman community but that he was enjoying his new life and had no plans on returning.

Former member for Longman, Wyatt Roy. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I served an incredible community and I was proud of the difference we made but I won't be running again," he said.

In light of Ms Lamb's situation Mr Roy said it was annoying for residents.

"It's frustrating and I think all locals would be feeling that at the moment," he said.

"It's disappointing because it is up to our local representing member to deliver."

Speaking after the resignations, Ms Lamb said the High Court had set a new precedent.

"Today a ruling made by the High Court of Australia has set a new precedent, a new interpretation on the reasonable steps test which has been in place for more than two decades," Ms Lamb said.

Susan Lamb after making a statement to the House of Representatives Chamber, at Parliament House in Canberra.

She said residents hadn't seen the last of her and planned to resign but will contest any by-election.

"After nearly two years of having the privilege taking up this fight, I am not done," she said.

"The decision will be in the hands of the amazing people of Longman but I intend to be back."

Unlike the others, her citizenship application had not been finalised because she had not obtained documents requested by the UK Home Office as she was estranged from her mother.

