Wyaralong pipeline connects rapidly growing region

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan and Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen with plans for the new pipeline from Wyaralong Dam.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan and Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen with plans for the new pipeline from Wyaralong Dam. CONTRIBUTED

THE SCENIC Rim region will be connected to the southeast Queensland water grid for the first time.

The $135million Beaudesert Water Supply Upgrade will provide long-term drinking water supply for the rapidly-growing region via a 27km pipeline.

The South West Pipeline will connect the region with a new water treatment plant and Wyaralong Dam, increasing the storage capacity of the existing Beaudesert Water Treatment Plant.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said the projects would provide increased water supply security for the more than 40,000 people living in the area.

"With the Scenic Rim area growing rapidly, the latest projections show the existing Beaudesert Water Treatment Plant will struggle to meet peak demand by 2022,” he said.

"These projects will improve water supply reliability in the Scenic Rim to support the continued population and economic growth of the region and create up to 400 jobs during construction.”

Once connected, Wyaralong Dam will be the region's fifth largest drinking water source.

The population of the Scenic Rim is expected to double to 80,000 people over the next 20 years.

Scenic Rim Council Mayor Greg Christensen said the projects were a significant investment in the region's future.

"Ensuring we have water supply infrastructure capable of meeting our future growth and demand is critical to our region's future. Scenic Rim Council will continue to work closely with Seqwater to help facilitate these projects,'' he said.

Wyaralong Dam was completed in 2011.

The storage upgrade at the Beaudesert Water Treatment Plant will be constructed in 2019 and provide an additional five million litres of storage capacity, to be followed by the Grid connection in 2021. Based on the forecast demands, the new water treatment plant will not need to be operational before 2022.