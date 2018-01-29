Wyaralong Dam brings back lots of memories

FUN DAY OUT: Scott Bennie with his sons. The family went riding out near Wyaralong Dam.

SECRET Valley again. Scott and I were there with our boys, and I didn't just see the 10, 12 and 13 year olds before me. In my mind there were multiple layers of memories that we've collected over the years, in that exact spot.

Family adventure is all about creating memories as a family. You create bonds that can carry your family through the tough times that inevitably come along. For us, our adventures are like the highlight reel - so many different places, challenges, experiences, highs and lows. But it's not always about finding somewhere new to explore. Some places hold memories that measure the passing of time.

Mt Joyce Mountain Bike Park is one of these places for us. Located at Wyaralong Dam between Boonah and Beaudesert, Scott has ridden the trails regularly since it opened in 2011, and we've been there often as a family.

In years gone by, Scott would take our two older boys, from about eight years old, on the green and blue rated tracks, and they'd enjoy the corners, berms and jumps, getting their adrenalin rush while expending some of that boundless energy that little kids have.

Meanwhile, I'd take Cadel, who was riding a little 20 inch BMX, on the much tamer Shoreline Track. Although it's much easier and very family friendly, Cadel was always one to push the boundaries of his abilities so I usually rode in front so I didn't have to watch all the times he'd nearly come a cropper.

Cadel Bennie with his mum Kate. Contributed

Most of the tracks converge in Secret Valley, and we'd always end up there, having a drink and snack and taking the obligatory photos and videos.

These days Cadel rides a much bigger bike and he loves the harder trails too. Besides this, the main difference is that now, there's no way I can keep up with any of the boys on the bike.

When we ride at Mt Joyce, our experiences from over the years overlap and blur together, creating a wonderful melange of memories - fun, jumps, adrenalin, tears, laughter, exhaustion, hungry tantrums, crashes, pushing bikes uphill, and even the boys' very first kids mountain bike race.

At the end of the ride, we can all enjoy a barbecue brunch or dinner at the park at Wyaralong Dam, and maybe even enjoy watching the sunset over the lake.

And ... we'll be back again soon to create another round of memories...