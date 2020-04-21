WWII digger’s latest birthday milestone

World War II Veteran and Ipswich resident celebrates being alive for 101 years.

Ralph Edwards was born on April 21 in the year 1919 and today celebrates 101 years of being alive.

"How does it feel to turn 101? Well no different from when I turned 100, I guess," he said.

Mr Edwards said he never thought he would be alive long enough to see something like the coronavirus pandemic grip the world.

"I never thought I would see a time like this, and it is destroying everything in more ways than one," he said.

Mr Edwards served in World War II when he was 22 years old and was discharged when he was 26 years old.

"I remember I was in the army for four years and 55 days," he said.

"I remember going out to sea on a ship and going out to Indonesia and then we went to Borneo and when we got to the north coast of Borneo there was an island there where I was stationed for 9 months.

The veteran spent his life raising his family in Central Queensland after meeting his wife on a trip to Brisbane.

"I have two sons and a daughter," he said.

"I met my wife when she worked in rural supplies in Brisbane and I went down to Brisbane one day to buy a pressure cooker and my wife was the one that sold me the pressure cooker and things went on from there."

Last year Mr Edwards wife, Jean, died at the age of 93 a couple of months before he turned 100.

The centenarian credits his longevity to healthy eating, exercising and no smoking.