WWE legend‘s horrific Facebook confession

Fans have been left shocked and disturbed after a former wrestling star appeared to admit to a murder as a 13-year-old with police to investigate.

Former wrestling star Marty Jannetty appears to have admitted to making a man "disappear" in a disturbing Facebook post.

The former WWE star claimed the incident took place when he worked at a bowling alley, aged 13.

Jannetty, now 60, shared the concerning story, which has since been deleted, to his social media page.

The post appears to insinuate he committed a crime against a would-be attacker, who was "never found".

It then seems to suggest the victim was left in the Chattahoochee River, which spans Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

According to RingsideNews, the post read: "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno … cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone.

"He'd only recently come home from Viet Nam.

"I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f** that worked there.

"He put his hands on me … he dragged me around to the back of the building … you already know what he was gonna try to do.

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear.

"They never found him … they should of looked in the Chattahoochee River … but Winnie [the girl in these pics] I like you so damn much, probably my favourite.

"But I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again … that includes you.

"I loved you but you hurt me with your f****** Jamaican jealousy. You can go your own way, I don't need you."

The Facebook post in question.

A commenter asked if Jannetty was doing OK, to which the former pro-wrestler responded that the two had a "fall out."

"But, if you're asking bout the other thing. yes, that was a billion years ago, plus, I have the satisfaction of knowing that B***H a** n*nja never got to do another kid like that.."

Jannetty did not immediately return The Sun's request for comment about his now-deleted Facebook post.

But according to TMZ, the Columbia Police Department in Georgia said they are going to "look into this."

This is not the first time that Jannetty's social media activity has shocked his fans.

In 2018, Jannetty claimed his life was almost destroyed when his Facebook page was hacked.

The sick hackers put a post up on his page that said he wanted to have sex with his own daughter.

And he raised serious concerns last year when he revealed he bedded his sex addiction counsellor and went on a 60-day bender.

Originally published as WWE legend's horrific Facebook confession