Alexander Baumjohann all smiles in front of the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Photo by Amos Hong/Sydney FC
Soccer

WSW fans fume after Sydney FC’s star raid

by Adrian Warren
2nd Jul 2019 12:11 PM
Western Sydney fans are absolutely seething after Sydney FC announced the signing of one of the Wanderers' marquee stars. The poaching adds another spicy chapter to the growing rivalry.

Baumjohann played last season with Western Sydney Wanderers, making 20 appearances and scoring three goals.

The 32-year-old player quickly established a reputation as one of the more creative and classy attacking midfielders in the competition.

While a number of Australian players have played for both Sydney clubs, Baumjohann is the first major import to have signed for both.

He's the Sky Blues' second major off-season signing after they picked up New Zealand forward Kosta Barbarouses from Melbourne Victory.

Baumjohann boasts close to 100 appearances in the German Bundesliga, with a Championship and German Cup success next to his name from his time at football giants Bayern Munich.

He also won the German Super Cup during his time with Schalke and has made appearances in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup and the Europa League.

"Sydney FC's style of football fits well with my ability and I can see there are a lot of good quality players here as well," Baumjohann said. Sky Blues' coach Steve Corica described Baumjohann as a fantastic player of proven A-League quality.

"We have all witnessed just how influential he can be on the field," Corica said.

 

"I know he is keen to show everyone he can produce even more and he believes Sydney FC is the best environment for him to do that.

"With (Adam) Le Fondre, Barbarouses, (Trent) Buhagiar and (Luke) Ivanovic we have an enormous amount of pace up front; and to have a player like Alex sitting behind them pulling the strings, alongside others, is extremely exciting."

Wanderers fans, predictably, were less than impressed to lose Baumjohann.

 

 

 

 

 

Sydney FC return to training in the next few days.

They play French glamour club Paris Saint Germain in China at the end of next month before an FFA Cup Round of 32 home encounter against Brisbane Roar.

a-league alexander baumjohann sydney fc western sydney wanderers
News Corp Australia

