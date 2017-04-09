Writing talent book launch

LOVE OF READING: The Redbank Plains Library has a monthly book club you can join.

BLOOD, sweat and tears were shed and shared in the creation of an anthology of short stories and poems during a six-week writing school hosted by U3A Ipswich.

The U3A Summer Writing School has published a book called Eloquence and it's to be launched at the Ipswich Library.

The launch of Eloquence by the Writers of Ipswich is your opportunity to enjoy the talents of these writers - impersonations, music, readings, humour and more - with friends, food and refreshments.

This is your opportunity to purchase advance copies of this latest book - personally signed by the authors who will be there for you to chat.

The Writers of Ipswich are a group of writing enthusiasts who attended a six-week summer writing school - in the middle of a heatwave.

The stories in this book are a response to a weekly topic set by facilitator Philip Bradbury. The tales reflect the great diversity of style, approach and life experience of the participants. There are big ideas, small gems, touching accounts, high drama, satire and lots of humour.

Topics including chickens, fairy tales with a twist, embarrassing incidents, how-to descriptions, and poems about clothing have resulted in a unique collection of work which promises to be as much fun to read as it was to write, and contains something for everyone.

A writer and teacher, Philip J Bradbury has had 18 books independently published.

He loves passing on writing skills and, more importantly, helping people realise that they can write.

He does this through U3A in Ipswich. Philip has worked as a professional freelance writer, proof reader and editor for clients around the world. He has reported for a weekly newspaper, been an editor of a national magazine and a columnist for magazines in four countries. He has a lot of experience and knowledge about the art of writing to pass-on to willing learners.

U3A Ipswich runs several classes across a range of subjects, writing being one of them. These writing classes are popular as many people wish to gain knowledge about writing techniques, unlocking hidden memories, research methods and printing opportunities. They are led by experienced writers who have published works of their own.

For most of the writers featuring in Eloquence it will be the first time their written work has been published in this way. So for them it is an exciting time and one that they all will be proud of. What a great opportunity to be there to applaud these talented writers of Ipswich.

Eloquence will be launched on Thursday, May 4, on the second floor of the Ipswich Library, from 4pm-7pm.

Bookings are essential through the Ipswich Library booking website or by phoning Philip on 0449 153 412.