‘Writing on toilet wall’: Bomb threat at Ipswich school

Ipswich State High School students and staff on the school oval after a bomb threat on February 24. The school was evacuated again on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: Police are still investigating the bomb threat at Ipswich State High School.

The school advised in a statement that “all students are currently safe and undercover” after Thursday’s storms.

“Due to the wet weather during today‘s evacuation we will be asking you to collect your students shortly,” the statement read.

“Please wait for the next message advising that the school site is clear for entry.

“ Please drive through the Hunter Street entrance and loop around to the back of the canteen.

“Do not leave your vehicle. Students will be released to cars by staff. Students who are unable to be collected will continue to be supervised by staff.”



EARLIER: A second bomb threat has been received by an Ipswich school in just two weeks, forcing about 2100 students and staff to evacuate the buildings.

Ipswich State High School received a bomb threat at about 11.30am on Thursday.

It comes after the Brassall school was given the all clear after a threat was called in on February 24.

A statement from the school notes “all staff and students are safe” after the latest bomb scare and police are in attendance.

Students and staff have been moved to one of the school’s ovals.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the threat appears to have come from writing on a toilet block wall.

There are two police crews on scene.

“Police are out there now making sure all is OK,” he said.



The bomb squad has not yet been called.

