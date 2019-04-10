Wright words for new single

THE road to becoming a professional singer might have taken longer than expected for Kim Wright, but he's just glad he finally reached his destination.

The Ipswich resident always had a passion for music, but it wasn't until a few years ago he began taking it seriously.

"It was something I always wanted to do but hadn't been able to. I guess you could have called me a closet musician," Mr Wright said, laughing.

"In 2017 I took the plunge. I had a well paying job and one day I came home to my wife and I said I quit my job and wanted to do music.

"That lasted for about a week because I realised I still needed to pay the bills.

"There's a lot more to music then I first thought there would be, but I still love it just as much."

In between working at a warehouse in Murarrie, being a good husband and chasing after two young kids, Mr Wright still finds time to work on his music. He aims for at least two hours a day working on his craft.

The singer-songwriter has just released his second single, titled This Old Bar. This follows on from his debut single Man of the House.

"I draw inspriration from life, mostly stories from what people have told me," Mr Wright said.

"This is a song that is not meant to be taken seriously, but on the off occasion that you do, however, want to test the waters by going to the pub instead of going to work for the day, here is the theme song to do it to."

He hopes to release his first album in June this year and will continue to play gigs around Ipswich. He is a familiar act at the Walloon Hotel.

"I now just want to get my music out there and would love to get my music heard across Australia and in Nashville."

Mr Wright's biggest musical highlights so far have been performing at the 2018 Tamworth Country Music Festival Official Opening Concert and as a semi-finalist in the 2018 Gympie Muster Talent Search.

His song is available on all digital platforms including iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.