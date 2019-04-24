Wright candidates: Your choices on election day revealed

The candidate ballot draw for Wright held at the AEC at North Ipswich on Wednesday. David Wright poses in front of the results board.

The candidate ballot draw for Wright held at the AEC at North Ipswich on Wednesday. David Wright poses in front of the results board. Rob Williams

CLIVE Palmer's candidate has taken the top spot on a crowded ballot paper in the electorate of Wright.

United Australia Party's David Wright will appear first in a field of eight candidates for the rural electorate.

"It's fantastic," he said.

"Hopefully it's a good omen."

Held inside the Australian Electoral Commission's Ipswich office at noon, the ballot draw determined positions on the paper for the May 18 federal election.

Several candidates and representatives attended the draw, eagerly awaiting their number to be pulled from the barrel.

Incumbent Liberal-National Party MP Scott Buchholz, who holds the seat on a 9.6 per cent margin, drew last place on the ballot paper.

Here is how the ballot paper will appear:

1. David Wright (United Australia Party)

2. Shannon Girard (Greens)

3. Innes Larkin (Independent)

4. Pam McCreadie (Labor)

5. Rod Smith (Conservative National)

6. Matthew Tomlinson (Katter's Australia Party)

7. Chris O'Callaghan

8. Scott Buchholz (Liberal National Party)

The Australian Electoral Commission will open pre-polling centres on Monday, April 29.

Postal vote applications are available for eligible voters.