Wrestlers are grappling for donations

Ryukyu Dog Dingo and UltraLove Jet Steele. One of Australia”s most accomplished professional wrestlers will take to the squared circle on Saturday night to help local wrestling company QWA raise much needed funds for the NSW rural fire service. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

ONE of Australia's most accomplished professional wrestlers will take to the 'squared circle' tonight night to help local wrestling company QWA raise much needed funds for the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Damian Slater, who once wrestled in the star-studded WWE Cruiserweight Classic will be part of Queensland Wrestling Alliance's Endless Summer of UltraLove show tonight, featuring tag team, triple threat and championship matches.

The event, which will see $2 from every ticket sold donated, will also include action from 15-year veteran of Japanese pro wrestling, Ryukyu Dog Dingo.

He has trained with WWE superstars Brett 'The Hitman' Hart, Edge and Christian.

But one man keen to stamp his mark on the event is UltraLove Jet Steele, who will take on American import and best friend Josh Wells. With the show themed around his character, he's certainly not short of confidence ahead of the bout.

"I'm going to knock him out, 100 per cent, he's done," he said.

"He's flown a long way, and it's a long way to come just to get sent packing."

For those unfamiliar with the world of professional wrestling, Jet Steele describes it as a soap opera, but starring guys wearing colourful spandex.

"It's very much a show, but it's also an athletic performance, so it is entertainment but a lot of the bumps and hits we're taking are very real," Jet Steele said.

"It's fast paced, hard hitting action that's fun for the whole family."

QWA's Endless Summer Of UltraLove will be staged at the Centenary Hotel, Pimlico.

The event kicks off from 5.30pm.