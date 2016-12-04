34°
WRAP UP: What the storm did to Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 4th Dec 2016 11:00 AM
The storms looming over Boonah. Mr "S" Photography.
The storms looming over Boonah. Mr "S" Photography.

DANGEROUS thunderstorms in Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley saw roofs ripped of homes, thousands left without power and a teenager struck by lightning.

The SES responded to 90 call for help around Queensland during the storm yesterday, with the majority of those coming from Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and Logan.

"The main things they were called out for were fallen trees, minor flooding and leaking rooves," a QFES spokesperson said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said several supercell storms moved into Queensland from New South Wales late yesterday afternoon, causing hail and major damage to many parts of the region.

Lightning at Amberley on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Elisabeth Johnson
Lightning at Amberley on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Elisabeth Johnson

He said the second line of storms, coming from the West, hit Gatton and Ipswich at about 5.30pm causing strong winds, heavy rain and hail for some areas.

"Boonah saw smaller marble size hail and Rathdowney saw golf ball size hail," Mr Narramore said.

"That was mostly heavy rain and wind by the time it got to Ipswich."

More than 37,000 Energex customers lost power across the state, including more than 1,300 across the Lockyer Valley, 1,200 in the Scenic Rim and 3,400 in Ipswich.

The storm over Springfield Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
The storm over Springfield Lakes on Saturday afternoon. Inga Williams

BoM also had reports of roofs removed and damaged at Gatton, where winds reached speeds of 88km/h.

"Amberley saw wind gusts of 90km/h when the second line of storms hit," Mr Narramore said.

"Wind gusts could have been even stronger in other parts of the region."

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that a teenager was struck by lightning at Allora, near Warwick, on the Darling Downs while he was holding a metal door in the front section of the house.

Closer to home the severe storm also forced many weekend events to be postponed.

Saturday's storm forced the Marburg Christmas Carnival to be postponed.
Saturday's storm forced the Marburg Christmas Carnival to be postponed.

Organisers of the annual Marburg Christmas Carnival postponed last night's event after the storm caused the showgrounds lose power.

Santa was only delayed for a short time though and is set to visit Marburg today for the popular event.

Tennis fixtures at Tall Gums Sports Centre in Walloon were cancelled yesterday due to the on court temperature peaking at 43.2 degrees at 2pm.

In good news for farmers, the storm also brought some much-needed rain to a very dry Scenic Rim.

"Harrisville got 72mm and they needed it," Mr Narramore said.

"Marburg saw 18mm with most of Ipswich getting around 18/22mm."

An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.
An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW. Bureau of Meteorology

Heatwave set to continue, bringing more storms, rain

THE BoM forecaster said the region should expect to see storms every day until Wednesday with the heat not letting up any time soon.

"There is a chance of afternoon storms every day, some could be severe," he said.

"There should be a cooler change late Wednesday which will see temperatures drop back into the early 30s."

Yesterday the max temperature only peaked at 34 degrees in Ipswich due to an early sea breeze bringing cooler air off the ocean.

Mr Narramore said the region would see a cooler day than expected with temperatures closer to 34 thanks to the same sea breeze coming through Ipswich.

Ipswich still has a high fire danger and there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening today.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  weather

WRAP UP: What the storm did to Ipswich

WRAP UP: What the storm did to Ipswich

