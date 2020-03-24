WOW is here to help out

WITH the world going into lockdown, there’s one Ipswich business that is considered essential for the community’s needs, and they are open every day for all your needs.

It’s the same business that’s been supporting for Ipswich residents for over a decade now and they are not closing during these challenging times.

Owner Lauren Antonenko wants Ipswich to know that they are there for you no matter what, and have supplies on hand for all your mobility needs to keep you healthy, moving, and fit.

“WOW Mobility has taken it upon themselves to make sure that our community has access to health and fitness products, and with gyms closing yesterday, our health is more important than ever,” Ms Antonenko said. “We’ve worked hard with our suppliers over the last few days and we are here for the community to give them what they need durings.”

WOW Mobility has on hand Tuffie brand antibacterial wipes, the same ones used in our state’s health system.

“These are hospital grade wipes that kill viruses on surfaces in your home, and we are receiving stock right now of hand hygiene, face masks, lung exercise equipment and disposable gloves.”

WOW’s no deposit options means you won’t be out of pocket immediately, and will continue to enjoy your freedom, so you can get moving faster and with less stress on your budget.

With the closure of gyms, WOW Mobility can also help out with your health during self-isolation.“We have exercise equipment in stock like pedal exercisers, resistance bands, foam rollers, and massage balls,” Lauren said. “On top of that we have access to on a special order basis, treadmills, exercise bikes, home gym systems, dumbbells and many more items that can be delivered, plus with Latitude Pay it makes life easier, spreading the cost over ten payments.

“So if affordability is a challenge now, we can help.”

WOW Mobility also has in stock lots of supplements that support your immune system, covering bacteria, fungus, viruses and inflammation.

For more information visit www. wowipswich.com.au/stayhealthy or call 3282 5200, or you’ll find them at 4/160 Brisbane Road opposite Booval, Fair.

***ADVERTISING NEWS FEATURE***