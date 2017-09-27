'Taj Mahal pyrotechnic display' to light up festival

Springfield's first-ever Diwali Festival of Lights will be held at Robelle Domain Parklands on October 7.

The creators of the Brisbane Holi -Festival of Colours will bring the much anticipated Indian celebration to Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands and are expecting to draw thousands of people from around South-East Queensland.

Festival event manager Paviter Noori said their Diwali celebrations would be based on the iconic Taj Mahal and feature more than 200 cultural performers.

"The most important part of the festival is our Taj Mahal theme which also acts as a symbol of love and is an opportunity for the Indian community to show these values and celebrate the festival with everyone," Mr Noori said.

"There so many events out there so we wanted to make our one really unique and different so we'll feature a first-ever Taj Mahal pyrotechnic display which will run 7m wide and 3.5m high.

"This will also be the first time fireworks will be coordinated with a sitar band, plus there will be a large ice carving of the Taj Mahal which will be the centre attraction and a first for Queensland."

Of the 200 performers, not all will be Indian, with a range of different cultural groups and bands performing, as well as local jazz dancers.

Mr Noori said the event could not be compared to other Diwali events as the Springfield version was more of a showcase extravaganza rather than your average festival.

"I believe this show is for families and people who appreciate quality and a great niche event," he said.

"There will also be three half-hour DJ stints so people are not only there to observe but can also participate in the dancing and feel included."

Diwali is traditionally a five-day festival that coincides with the Hindu New Year and is seen as a metaphor for self-improvement and new beginnings.

It also pays tribute to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and where lanterns are lit to guide her into people's homes.

The Diwali Festival of Lights event will be held from 3pm on Saturday, October 7 at Robelle Domain Parklands and will feature performances, food stalls, kids activties and workshops.

Tickets cost $10 per person, with children under five free.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.