Wow: Bulls women produce 'brilliant' home win

Ipswich City Bulls captain Shani Wilton scored five goals in her team's latest Brisbane Women's Premier League competition victory.

FOOTBALL: "Amazed'' Ipswich City Bulls coach Ian Carson is excited about Wednesday night's major challenge after a stunning performance by his team.

Carson was bubbling with anticipation after watching his Brisbane Women's Premier League combination overrun a reputable Robina side 7-3 at Sutton Park on Saturday night.

"It was just one of the best games I've ever been involved with,'' said Carson, who has coached men's and women's Premier League sides for many years.

"They did everything to plan and then they were just brilliant. I was amazed.

"It was one of the games where you just sat back and go 'wow, how good was that'?''

In a season where the Bulls had yet to produce the best, Carson hoped the latest win was a turning point.

"They now realise how good they can be,'' he said.

Captain Shani Wilton led the way with five goals, well supported up front by Lareena Meiklejohn and midfield workhorse Belinda Scott.

Tash Ridley and Amy Ingram also scored goals in a game Carson praised his goalkeeper Teagan Gordon for making some "unbelievable'' saves.

Even with Wilton scoring five goals, Carson said everyone deserved credit for their clinical performance. The Bulls led 4-1 at halftime.

Saturday night's win keeps the Bulls women in touch with the top BWPL four.

However, Wednesday night's clash in the knockout Elaine Watson Cup competition provides a massive test. The Bulls play premiership leaders UQ at Sutton Park in the 7.30pm match.

"We want to go out and win it,'' Carson said. "We want to go as far as we can into that comp.

"We're not going to give anything away.

"We're getting better every week and if we get better than last night, then we could do anything.''

The Bulls Reserves women lost their latest match 3-2 on Saturday.

In the Capital League 1 men's competition, the Ipswich City Bulls rallied for a valuable 5-1 away win over second-placed Carina. The Bulls Reserves men lost 2-1.